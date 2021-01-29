Narappa, which is the Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran, is one of the most anticipated films currently. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in key roles, the makers of the film have been keeping up the excitement for the film by sharing different posters and updates about the film. The latest development about the film is that it will be coming to theatres very soon as the makers have finally unveiled the release date of the film. Narappa First Look: Venkatesh Daggubati Looks Fierce in The Telugu Remake of Asuran.

Fans can rejoice as they will be able to see Venkatesh on the screen on May 14, 2021. The makers had earlier shared the poster of the film which was very similar to the original flick which was helmed by Vetri Maaran and had Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead. Actress Priyamani will be seen stepping in the shoes of Manju's role while Venky Mama will be seen essaying Dhanush's role in the remake. Narappa is be directed by ‘Kotha Bangaru Lokam’ fame Srikanth Addala and is backed by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu.

Priyamani's character in the film is named Sundaramma. The makers had shared a poster of hers on her birthday last year. In the poster, she was seen in a checkered red saree and a string of flowers attached to her long braid. With a huge bindi and a warm smile, Priyamani's 'Sundaramma' is like a delightful treat to her fans! Priyamani had earlier also not reveal much about how she is seeing her role of Narappa but confirmed doing it saying, "I’m working with Rana’s uncle too in Narappa, apart from two Telugu shows." Priyamani as Sundaramma: Narappa Makers Reveal Actress' First Look In The Asuran Remake On Her Birthday.

Speaking of Asuran, the movie was based on the Sahithya Academy Award winning-writer Poomani’s novel named 'Vekkai'. The story revolves around a farmer's life who attempts to win back his land from an affluent family in the village. The film had received a positive response from the critics and the audience. Dhanush's performance was even declared as one of the best roles essayed by him. Now, it will be interesting to see how Venkatesh Daggubati performs in the remake. The actor will be seen in two avatars in this film and has lost weight for one of the avatars as well.

