Mahesh Narayan is a popular editor and screenwriter in the Malayalam film industry. He had made his directorial debut with the film Take Off that featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Mahesh then collaborated with Fahadh for the yet-to-be-released crime drama Mālik. The duo would once again be collaborating, which would be the third time, for the film titled See You Soon. Malik: Fahadh Faasil's Intense First Look From Mahesh Narayanan's Film Looks Intriguing.

This upcoming project, See You Soon, which is said to be an experimental film, will reportedly be shot on an iPhone at Fahadh Faasil’s apartment in Kochi. About this film, Mahesh Narayan told TOI, “It’s not a film per se. It’s a small exercise we are doing among friends on iPhone to check if we can come up with a new format. We are shooting in Fahadh’s flat.” It was recently that the FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) permitted Mahesh and Fahadh the permission to shoot this film. Malik Second Poster: Fahadh Faasil’s Look as a Brooding Suleiman Malik Is Intense and Intriguing!

B Unnikrishnan, FEFKA’s General Secretary told TNM, “They are not sure whether to call it a short or a feature film yet. It will be about 1 hour and 10 minutes long and there are certain specifications to call a feature film thus. When they finish the post production they will know the exact duration and whether to call it a short or a feature film. They are shooting it with an iPhone and it will be an experimental narrative. They say that it’s a way to negotiate the sheer inertia of COVID-19. Let artistes be innovative and break the monotony of lockdown. At least a few people will work in the film and that’s great. We are ok with it.”

See You Soon will not be released in theatres but on OTT platform. There are several films that have been slated to hit directly the web and skip the theatrical release since the cinema halls are shut down owing to the ongoing crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).