Tamannaah Bhatia isone of the busiest stars in he industry but she makes sure she is on contact with her fans always. She is very much active on social media and updates her fans with all her whereabouts on the platform. The actress had been busy with her OTT debut corporate thriller series 11th Hour and is flying around cities to promote the series. The actress flew to Hyderbaad recently and shared a cute picture from her way to the city.

The actress can be seen with a tray of goodies in her hand. She is giving a cute pose for the camera while her make-up artists Florian Hurel and Nilam Kenia are eyeing her 'breakfast'. Bhatia looks adorably cute in the picture but people could not help but notice something else in the picture. Florian, who is sitting just behind Tamannaah, looks like an exact copy of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and people are going gaga pver it.

"He is looking like king kohli," one person said in the comments section. "Why virat kohli is sitting at back?" another wrote. Tamannaah's picture has garnered more than six million likes till now.

Take A Look At The Picture:

Talking about her show, Tamannaah Bhatia earlier in aninterview said that despite language restriction the show has a universal appeal. "It's a boardroom drama, and it's my first show on OTT. The show is in Telugu language but I think it's extremely universal. I hope, even the audiences who don't understand Telugu but like good shows will watch it," added the actress.

The show is her first offering after she recovered from Covid-19 infection. Talking about her experience of returning after being down with the coronavirus, she says: "It was a super experience. For me it was a bit exhausting because it was right after I got Covid, but I think I used it as fuel and I hope that will be seen in the show."

Her debut series 11th Hour is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The eight-episode web series is inspired by Upendra Namburi's 2017 book 8 Hours, in which the protagonist Aratrika Reddy (played by Tamannaah), faces a multi-layered high stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds over one night. The show is streaming on Aha, April 9 onwards.

