Vidaamuyarchi, an upcoming action thriller starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, has garnered much anticipation. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film also features a talented ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Arav, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Subramanian. This marks Ajith’s 62nd film, and although Vignesh Shivan was initially set to direct, he was later replaced by Thirumeni, who brought in a fresh script. As the film wrapped its final day of shooting, director Magizh shared a deeply emotional note on social media, expressing his heartfelt ‘love and gratitude’ to Ajith. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser Out! Karthik Subbaraj Hails Ajith Kumar As ‘Dashingly Cool’ in the Glimpse.

In a picture with the actor Ajith Kumar, director Magizh Thirumeni wrote, “Sir, infinite love and gratitude to you. You have guided, inspired & motivated all of us simply by being yourself. Vidaamuyarchi has indeed been a triumph of perseverance and the entire team owes it to you, sir. On a personal note, I thank you sir for the love, care and support you have given me from day one to this day. Much love and respect!” ‘Vidaamuyarchi’: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan Stun in New Photos From Magizh Thirumeni’s Upcoming Film’s Bangkok Schedule (See Pics).

Magizh Thirumeni’s Note for Ajith Kumar

A note of gratitude from the Director to Ajith sir 🌟 Wrapping up VIDAAMUYARCHI with heartfelt thanks and admiration for his support and guidance. ✨#Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas worldwide from PONGAL 2025!#AjithKumar #MagizhThirumeni @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran… pic.twitter.com/aQDOFuH1kk — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 22, 2024

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is set for a January 2025 release, coinciding with the Pongal festivities. While the exact release date is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s arrival on the big screen.

