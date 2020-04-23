Apurva Agnihotri Pens Down An Emotional Note on Brother Kushal Punjabi's Birthday (View Post)

Apurva Agnihotri and Kushal Punjabi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Late actor Kushal Punjabi would have rung in 38th birthday had he been alive. But the actor committed suicide on December 26, 2019, at his Bandra residence. In a suicide note left behind, Kushal blamed no one for his drastic step. However, Kushal' industry friends did reveal in one way or another that the reason behind Kushal taking his own life was lack of work and a separation from his wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian, that led to the actor suffering from depression. Kushal Punjabi Birth Anniversary: Roles of The Late Actor That Left A Long-Lasting Impression on Us.

On the eve of the actor's birth anniversary that falls on April 23, Kushal's best friend and brother Apurva Agnihotri penned down an emotional note for him. Kushal Punjabi Demise: Chetan Hansraj, Karanvir Bohra, Aamir Ali, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani: TV Celebs Attend Late Actor's Prayer Meet (View Pics)

Kushal, Apurva and Chetan Hansraj would often go out on bike rides with their biker gangs of two other friends.

Kushal's family had released a statement after his death, dismissing reports of marital discord between Kushal and wife Audrey Dolhen. The statement read, "We have lost Kushal Punjabi, a beloved son, husband, father and brother on the 26th Dec 2019. It has been an emotional challenge for us all as a family to cope with his loss, as you can imagine and most importantly for his young son who is barely 4 years have been multiple reports through various media that have been falsely reported as being given by members of Kushal’s family and we hereby confirm these as not true. Kushal was a very doting father who shared a close relationship with his son, and who was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning. Kushal will always be remembered fondly as a much-loved part of this family and will be missed by all of us."