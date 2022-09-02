Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi is quite entertaining. The show features Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the titular roles and their chemistry never fails to mesmerize the audience. As seen in the episodes so far, Lakshmi gets arrested. While Neelam disapproves of anybody’s involvement in the matter and despite Shalu’s desperate attempts, no body helps her to bail Lakshmi out. Aishwarya Khare Takes Inspiration From Alia Bhatt for Yoga and Meditation.

Now, in jail, the inmates will tell her that someone is trying to snatch her husband and Lakshmi will ponder over the matter thinking that Rishi would have saved her. Parallel to this drama, Virendra will find a lawyer to bail her out. While Rishi will also try his best to save Lakshmi, Malishka will try to woo him. Bhagya Lakshmi Completes 1,000 Episodes: Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti Talk About the Beautiful Journey of Their Zee TV Show.

Soon, Rishi will dig into the matter and will find a strong clue against the brains behind the arrest. Subsequent to this, Lakshmi will suspect Malishka to be conspiring against her. It will now be interesting to see how Lakshmi will be saved and whether Rishi succeeds in doing it or not!

