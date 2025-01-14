Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourselves as we have finally entered the final week of Bigg Boss 18! The latest season of the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has left viewers glued to their screens with its high-voltage drama and twists over the past few months, ever since its debut on October 6, 2024. Last week saw nominated contestants Chaahat Pandey and Shrutika Arjun exit the show after receiving low votes as compared to Rajat Dalal. This leaves us with the top 7 contestants, including fan favourite Karanveer Mehra and the 'laadla' Vivian Dena. Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale Contenders

Chaahat Pandey's recent elimination sparked a wave of criticism, with fans accusing the makers of favouritism. BB18 fans expressed their displeasure over Shilpa Shirodkar's journey inside the house, stating that she should have been eliminated before last week's eviction. With Chaahat Pandey and Shrutika Arjun's eviction last week, we are left with seven contestants who have made it to the finale amidst all the drama, and one of them will take home the coveted trophy.

1. Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, the television heartthrob who had been rejecting Bigg Boss offers for many years, finally entered the show this season and quickly became everyone's favourite. Despite fans alleging that the makers favour the popular TV star inside the house, he has repeatedly proven why he deserves to win the show.

2. Rajat Dalal

After getting involved in a series of controversies outside the house, Rajat Dalal made sure fans knew he also has a softer side that not many are aware of. Whether it's mid-task aggression or rare Pookie moments with his friend Chaahat Pandey, Rajat ensures he grabs the headlines each week, making him a powerful contender for the trophy.

3. Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra is a name we've been hearing since the start of the show last year. Whether it's his fights or performance in tasks, Avinash Mishra has undoubtedly remained one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 18.

4. Chum Darang

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, model-actress Chum Darang has consistently performed well throughout her time on the show, leaving almost no room for complaint. She could undoubtedly be named one of the strongest female performers in BB history. So, why not clinch the title then?

5. Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar may not have as many fans as the other Bigg Boss 18 contestants, but her strategies to stay on the show are hard to ignore. The veteran actress remains one of the strongest players in the race to the grand finale.

6. Karanveer Mehra

Karanveer Mehra entered the Bigg Boss 18 house right after winning Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. From topping Twitter trends to winning hearts with his actions inside the show, KVM is one of the strongest contenders to take home the BB18 trophy. The fans love KVM, but will things work in his favour in the finale? Let time decide.

7. Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh has had a memorable journey on the show, consistently making it to the headlines for one reason or another. It is safe to say that the actress has a high chance of winning the game despite strong competition.

‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale

The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 18 will take place on Sunday, January 19. Fans can watch the show on Colors TV and also stream it live on JioCinema at 9 PM IST. However, let us tell you that the makers will introduce another mid-week elimination this week, and one of the mentioned contestants will say goodbye to the show in the finale week.

