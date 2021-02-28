Rapper Lady Leshurr, who will be performing in the latest episode of Dancing on Ice, received a message from Matt Lucas, who is rooting for her. The Little Britain star encouraged her to enjoy while performing. According to a news report on femalefirst.co.uk, Matt told Leshurr, "You just have to commit to it, enjoy being someone else. And if you fall, make it an iconic fall." Zendaya Being a Young Woman in the Industry Feels ‘It Is Important Not To Be Intimidated in Hollywood’.

The two had bonded with each other when they worked together on Matt's Baked Potato song, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last year. He also FaceTimed the Leshurr and told her, "I'm really proud of you. I've been watching - I see you grow every week." Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Fired From Jason Momoa’s Blockbuster Franchise Following the Johnny Depp Row?

Meanwhile, the singer, who shares a great rapport with Matt, said that he is her inspiration and also spoke about how she wanted to be like him when she was younger. While speaking to Angela Scanlon on her Thanks A Million podcast, she said, "I grew up on Matt, I wanted to be like him. It's mad meeting someone you're inspired by."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).