Actor Shivin Narang was last seen in the fiction space in Beyhadh 2. However, thankfully, even after the actor's fiction project was abruptly shut down, his fans can still see the hunk on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Speaking of the adventure reality show, Shivin has come out as quite the adventure junkie, acing stunts, irrespective of them being with either creepy crawlies or full of adrenaline. However, he kinda had inhibitions of the ones with creepy crawlies. Shivin Narang on Nepotism Debate: 'I Have Not Faced It But Seen It Happening Around Me'.

But that changed in his last stunt where he finally conquered his phobia of rats and bravely performed the stunt. To add to the difficulty level here, the stunt had to be executed in a dark room. Shivin's performance was applauded by one and all and even Shivin is super impressed with himself as well. Did Beyhadh 2 Shivin Narang Just Drop a Hint about Being a Part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?.

Talking about the stunt, Shivin revealed, "My starting goal when going into Khatron Ke Khiladi was never just to win it or to show off my skills. It was growing more as a person and my personal experience. I have performed every single stunt, regardless of the stunt being based on height, speed, or other animals. The only stunts I ever aborted were the ones with rats."

He continued, "Rohit sir and my fellow contestants motivating words was what pushed me through to complete this stunt. After this, I don’t think it matters whether I win Fear Factor or not. I feel I’ve already won in my heart after completing the stunt. I came here to win over my fears, not just a trophy. Through this show, I have done and achieved things I never thought I could." Well, its all in the title right Shivin, Khatron Ke Khiladis?

