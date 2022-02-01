Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Michael C. Hall celebrates his 51st birthday on February 1. He is best known for essaying the role of Dexter Morgan in Showtime's crime series Dexter and David Fisher in HBO's Six Feet Under. Hall received huge recognition and fame for donning both the roles, he bagged a Golden Globe Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. His character as Dexter Morgan, who has a killer attitude is strong and super interesting to watch on-screen. The way how Dexter connected with murders and code of ethics in the show was loved and praised by the audience. Dexter Revival: Michael C Hall's Popular Serial Killer Show Returns For a 10-Episode Limited Series.

Apart from TV series, he also impressed us when he appeared in movies like Paycheck, Peep World, The Trouble with Bliss, Cold in July, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Game Night, The Report and John and the Hole, etc. Currently, Hall is the lead vocalist of the band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. Michael C Hall Birthday: Here's Looking at the American Actor's Best Moments on Dexter (Watch Videos).

On the occasion of Michael C. Hall's 51st birthday, let's hear some of his awesome quotes and sayings as Dexter Morgan from Dexter:

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan from Dexter. We wish this amazing actor, producer and musician Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

