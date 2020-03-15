Naagin 4: Rashami Desai Looks Resplendent in Her Bridal Look For The Show (View Pics)

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Rashami Desai entered Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, the Vijayendra Kumeria - Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4 this weekend and her entry was not anything less than impressive. For those who missed the episode, let us tell you - Vish gives Nayathara a new face and identity and also gives her the opportunity to take revenge on Brinda for snatching everything including Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) and even her mother Manyata (Sayantani Ghosh). Nayanthara then changes her name to Shalakha and gets married to Dev to avenge her mother's death and to take Manyata's revenge from the Parikh family. While Nia Sharma's Brinda Is Back For Revenge, Rashami Desai Steals The Show In Her Naagin 4 Promo (Watch Video).

One of the first looks that Rashami sported was her wedding look. The actress picked the unconventional blend of Green and Pink for her bridal outfit and looked resplendent in it. Naagin 4 to Take A One-Year Leap, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma's Characters To Lock Horns (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

She Also Asked Fans To Comment And Let Her Know How She Was in Naagin 4:

Here's One Announcing Her Grand Entry:

Naagin 4 is Rashami Desai's first show after her much-discussed stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house where she was a part of many controversies involving her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla and (now) ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. While Rashami and Sidharth have mended their fences, her relationship with Arhaan Khan did not survive and the pair separated.