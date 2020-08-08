Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress as well as Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen on Hina Khan's upcoming supernatural show Naagin 5? Well, that's not something we are claiming, as rumours are strong that the Bengali beauty might make a cameo on the show. Till now, Hina, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar have been confirmed for Naagin 5. As per the latest promo, Dhoopar is going to play the villain whereas Hina-Mohit will be the ones in love. Amid this, as a report on Spotboye suggests that Devoleena has been approached by the makers for the Naagin franchise, but she has yet not said a 'yes' or a 'no'. Naagin 5 Gets It Launch Date and Time, Here's When And Where You Can Watch Hina Khan's Supernatural Thriller (Watch Teaser).

Confirming the same to the portal, the television actress said, "I have been approached but haven't decided yet if I am doing it." Apart from this, she also confessed that she would love to be part of the hit show. "I would love to be part of the show though. It's a beautiful show and is loved by many. Also, I want to work with Ekta Kapoor," she added.

For the unversed, Devoleena has been on a social media break from quite a long time with an aim to stay away from the negativity online. Earlier, talking about the same, she had said, "I am on a break from social media. I know people might be missing me, the ones who love me might be missing me to shower their wishes and the ones who troll me might be missing the "tu tu main main" I miss them both. But for some time I need some positive vibes in my life.” Naagin 5: Hina Khan To Start Shooting For Ekta Kapoor's Show From THIS Date? (Deets Inside).

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 is all set to premiere from August 9, 2020, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST. The previous season starred Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in leads. The latest season will see a new twisted and venomous tale alongwith new faces. Stay tuned!

