It sure gladdens us to the core that we grew up at a time when Doordarshan was reigning supreme. We can only imagine how deprived today's generation is in terms of entertainment, knowledge, understanding and history when it comes to learning from Television. It introduced us to some of the greats of Indian literature as well and one of them was Mirza Ghalib. We have often used him as an analogy in our sentences saying, "Apne aapko Ghalib samajhte ho?". But how much do we actually know about him? Fortunately for the Doordarshan bred generation, we watched the show Mirza Ghalib and got an idea of what his life and opinions were. Let us tell you why we are talking about him out of the blue and where you can watch the old show. Naseeruddin Shah on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Probe: No One Is Interested in Opinions of Some Half Educated Starlet

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who is famous for his quirky performances in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Zero and others, shared a clip from the show which is now going viral. It has Shah saying how everything is up for sale now. Check it out here...

इस video का आज के समय से कुछ लेना देना नहीं है!!🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/EoddrbITbP — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) September 20, 2020

What it is about?

Mirza Ghalib was a legendary poet who had modern views about religion, love, rituals, society and life. This was Doordarshan's way of presenting the noted writer's thoughts to the present generation. But it had the other side as well. Rather than mystifying the character, Gulzar (writer, producer and director of the series) keeps it as a biographical account of the poet. So while his couplets spoke about what he felt and believed, his struggle to make ends meet also show the other side of this famous poet. It was only compounded by the early deaths of his seven kids, his love for a lavish lifestyle, competition from rivals and the shift of power from the last Mughal Bahadur Shah Jafar to the East India Company. The depicts that and more about Ghalib's way of thinking.

Where to watch online:

There are many users on YouTube who have uploaded the series in parts for viewing. Do check it out to be enthralled by the glamour and greatness of this show which didn't have great production values but managed to leave you highly impressed.

