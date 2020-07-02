Actor Shaleen Malhotra, no matter how many roles he has accomplished on television, will always be the dashing super cop in Star Plus' Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek - Arjun, that's how impressionable his debut was. Shaleen, who was last seen in a daily soap, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani and on television in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, will soon be returning with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV. The actor has been roped in to play actress Anjali Tatrari, Varun Badola's on-screen daughter's romantic interest. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Teaser: Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola's New Show Looks Entertaining and a Perfect Comeback for the Kasauti Zindagi Kay Star (Watch Video).

Claiming that this role is very different from the ones he did previously, Shaleen revealed to Bombay Times, "I have mostly played raw and brooding roles exuding masculinity. However, Rishi is a charmer and a smooth talker. He is a businessman, who knows how to get his work done. It’s challenging because I haven’t portrayed such a character before and it’s not as easy to play as it seems."

Shaleen's role comes at a time when makers have begun shooting for their daily soaps after a 3 month break because of the COVID-19. There have also been reports of how many shows will undergo huge chamges in terms of cast and storylines to accomodate government demands of not allowing artists below 10 years and above 65 years of age, to resume shooting.

"I am really excited to get back to a TV set, as it’s been a long break. I am glad that the offer has come to me at a time when we have resumed work. The show has a lot of good actors. I have always believed that an actor learns by either watching good actors or working with them. Here, I get to do both. Varun Badola is an experienced and exceptionally talented actor, and I am looking forward to learning a few things from him. That’s what I always do and I am excited about working with the entire team," concluded Shaleen.

