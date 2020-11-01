Shweta Tiwari's former husband Abhinav Kohli has once again grabbed the headlines. This time the man has claimed that the actress is keeping her four-year-old son Reyaansh away from him. That's not it, as he has also alleged that Shweta has taken his son to an 'undisclosed location'. For the uninitiated, it was Shweta who had filed a report against Kohli alleging him of domestic violence and sexually harassing daughter Palak Tiwari. However, he had refuted all the allegations levelled against him. Now, while speaking to TOI, Abhinav has shed light on the allegations along with claiming how Shweta is not letting him meet his son. Abhinav Kohli Claims Palak Tiwari’s ‘Clarification’ Post Was 'Deleted and Re-Inserted', But Looks Like He Needs Some Fact Check (View Posts).

Elaborating on the allegations by Shweta and Palak, Abhinav said, "Whenever I think of the case that Palak and Shweta have filed against me, the only thing that comes to my mind is chee (yuck). I have raised her. I looked after her when Shweta went to the Bigg Boss house. When she was doing Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao I was there. When she was shooting for Parrvarrish I brought up the girl. Getting Palak admitted to Singapore International school.” Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-Husband Abhinav Kohli Accuses Her of Not Letting Him Meet Their Son Reyaansh, Called Out Cops on Him (Read Details).

Talking about how his son, he added, "Since Sunday (October 25), my son Reyaansh was missing. I don't know where he is. He was with me for the entire 40 days. But since last Sunday, Shweta has taken my son, Reyaansh to an undisclosed location without telling me. Since, Sunday I have been chasing Shweta on phone, messages and I personally went to her house also, but she is not meeting or taking my calls. In fact, she has blocked me. It has been five days, I haven't seen my boy, not heard his voice. I tried every way possible."

Kohli also claimed that when Shweta was COVID-19 positive, it was he who took care of their son Reyaansh while the actress quarantined at home. Shweta Tiwari tied the knot for the second time in the year 2013 with Abhinav Kohli. Stay tuned!

