New Delhi, August 24: The registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will begin on August 30 and will end on September 24. The GATE 2022 examination will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. Earlier in August, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, launched the official website of the exam. Candidates can register themselves at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. ICSI CS Exam 2021 Update: Opt-Out Window For June to Dec Exam Sessions Opened From August 1 At icsi.edu; Here Are Steps To Avail The Facility.

The IIT Kharagpur will conduct the GATE 2022. The institute advised all the candidates appearing for the exams to get vaccinated. The exams will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. The IIT Kharagpur said that the dates mentioned on the website might change due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The institute further added that the exams could be postponed or even cancelled if cases rise. GATE 2022 Registration Process to Begin From August 30; IIT Kharagpur Launches Official Website.

Earlier, Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari had told news agency PTI, “The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics.” This time, the IIT Kharagpur has also introduced two new papers - the Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) exam.

Candidates should fill in only one application form even if they appear for one or two papers. Only one application form will be accepted in case multiple forms are filled. Notably, foreign universities are also utilising GATE scores for their admission.

