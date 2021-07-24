Imphal, July 24: The Class 12 results have been declared in Manipur by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE)), Manipur on Saturday, July 24. Students can visit the official website of the council- manresults.nic.in to check their scores online. Students can access the Class 12 result 2021 Manipur board with their roll numbers. The Class 12 result 2021 of Manipur board can also be checked online by clicking here for the direct link.

The Class 12 examinations in Manipur were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the results today have been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The Class 12 exams in the northeastern state were initially scheduled to start from May 5, but were later postponed and then cancelled considering the coronavirus situation in the country.

Manipur Class 12 Result 2021 Declared: Here's how to check scores online:

Visit the official website-- manresults.nic.in to check the scores online.

to check the scores online. On the HomePage, click on the link -- Higher Secondary Examination 2021 (Declared on 24/07/2021)

Enter your roll number in the space given and click on Submit.

Your Manipur board Class 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

You can download the result for future reference.

Apart from Manipur, the Rajasthan Board also has declared the Class 12 results today. Also, the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams results of the cancelled exams.

