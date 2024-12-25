Chennai, December 25; A girl student was allegedly sexually harassed by unknown persons and cooperation is being extended to police, who have launched a probe, an Anna University official said here on Wednesday. Chennai Shocker: Professor Found Dead in Washroom of Rented Apartment with Plastic Cover Around Neck, Investigation Underway.

While a student outfit staged a protest in front of the state-run varsity campus seeking action, the varsity registrar J Prakash, in a statement here, said that full cooperation was being extended for police investigation. Police, however, declined to make any comment.