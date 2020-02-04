Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Existing Visas Are no Longer Valid', India Issues Clarification on Cancelling Visas of Chinese Citizens

Representational Image (Photo credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: In the wake of outbreak of coronavirus in China, India on Tuesday clarified that it had cancelled existing visas for Chinese citizens and other foreign nationals residing in the neighbouring country. The Indian embassy in Beijing said those who want to visit India should contact its headquarter or consulates in Shanghai. India also asked those who arrived in the country from China after January 15 to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Updates Travel Advisory for China; Any Indian Who Visits China 'Could be Quarantined' on Return.

The government on Tuesday also banned all India-bound airlines from boarding any passengers from China on an e-visa, in view of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus which originated in Wuhan. India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 400 people.

The Indian embassy in Beijing on Tuesday tweeted, “It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa.” Coronavirus Scare: Maharashtra Government Plans to Start Isolation Facility Near Near Mumbai International Airport.

It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa. (2/4) — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 4, 2020

In another tweet, it said “All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com.”

All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had traveled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com). (4/4) — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Air India has decided to suspend its flights to Hong Kong from February 7. The public air carrier on Tuesday said that it would suspend its services to the special administrative region of China after flying AI-314 on February 7, 2020. Till now, India has evacuated its 647 citizens from China. As of Tuesday, 425 people have died due to the outbreak, and around 20,000 people tested positive for the virus infection in China.