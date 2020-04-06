Coronavirus Patient to Face Attempt to Murder Charge if He/She Spits on Someone, Says Himachal Pradesh DGP

Himachal Pradesh DGP SR Mardi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shimla, April 6: If a coronavirus-infected person spits on someone, he or she will be charged with attempt to murder, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police SR Mardi said on Monday. The top cop added that if the person who has been spat upon dies, then the coronavirus patient will face a murder charge. Himachal Pradesh has reported 13 COVID-19 cases so far, including one death. One person has been treated successfully in the state. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on April 6.

"Three other Nizamuddin Markaz returnees who are COVID-19 positive, travelled to Himachal Pradesh by HRTC buses at 4 and 9:30 pm from Delhi on Mar18. People who travelled on these buses should self-quarantine for 14 days," DGP Mardi said. "Yesterday, 12 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their 52 contacts informed the police about themselves and they have gone under self-quarantine," he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 4067, with at least 490 new cases and 26 new deaths being reported in the last 12 hours, the ministry said. Till Sunday evening, the total number of cases was 3,577 while 83 deaths were reported. The ministry said as of now, 3666 cases are active while 291 people have been cured and discharged. One person has migrated while 109 have died due to the virus, the ministry said.