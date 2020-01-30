Delhi: Hundreds of Jamia Students Detained By Police For Breaking Barricades During Protests Over Shooting Incident

Protests by Jamia Millia Islamia University Students (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: Hundreds of protesters were taken into custody for outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday for breaking police barricades. Students of the university were protesting over the shooting incident that took place earlier in the day outside the campus. Students were also protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Authorities also denied them permission tohold protest at Rajghat. Jamia Firing: Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

Protesters alleged that the Delhi police acted as a mere spectator when the man fired at a student of the university. According to reports, more than a thousand students waved Indian flags, dismantled barricades and shouted slogans at policemen. Heavy police were deployed in the area. Delhi: Man Opens Fire At Anti-CAA Protesters Saying 'Yeh Lo Azaadi' Near Jamia Millia Islamia University, One Injured; Watch Video.

Video of Protest by Jamia Students:

#WATCH Delhi: Protesters breach a portion of the barricading near Jamia Millia Islamia University as the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues there. pic.twitter.com/GV9EmDjKAb — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Tensions heightened after the 19-year-old man identified as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at people protesting against the CAA outside the university. A student of the university was injured in the firing. Before opening fire, the gunman went had gone live on Facebook and brandished the gun. He also shared series of posts against the anti-CAA protesters. In one of his posts, he called the media “anti-Hindu”. The shooter shouted "aazaadi chahiye, yeh lo aazaadi (want freedom, take this freedom)" before firing towards the demonstrators.

Reacting to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre would not tolerate any such incident. Shah spoke to Delhi police commissioner about the incident and directed the police to take strict action against the culprit. An FIR was registered against the culprit.