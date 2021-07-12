Ahmedabad, July 12: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad. The incident took place on July 2 in the Asarwa area of the city when she was sleeping at her home. The incident surfaced on Saturday. The accused lived in the neighbourhood of the girl. An FIR has been registered in the matter. The accused is reportedly in his twenties. The accused has been arrested by police. Thane Shocker: Man Forcibly Takes 11-Year-Old Girl to His House and Rapes Her, Assaults Her Mother.

At the time of the incident, the rape survivor’s two mentally challenged and his grandmother were present at home. The complaint was lodged by the girl’s father with Meghaninagar police. According to a report published in The Times of India, on July 1, the father of the girl had gone to Rajasthan’s Sirohi as one his relatives had died. He returned home on July 2. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Raipur; Case Registered.

After coming home, he observed that her daughter was sad and depressed. The next day when his sister came to her father’s place, the rape survivor narrated the incident to her. The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Kalo Patni. The girl’s father also alleged that the accused beat her daughter when she tried to resist. Due to this, she suffered back pain. The accused even threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed it to anybody.

According to the report, the girl is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in the Asarwa area. The police have launched an investigation into the case. The FIR was registered under sections 376, 506, 452 and 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl is a class 7 dropout, and her father sells papad to earn his livelihood. She lost her mother when she was just seven years old.

