The Patna High Court has recently said that the view that a Muslim husband enjoys an arbitrary and unilateral power of inflicting instant divorce is not acceptable. The court also said that giving divorce to a Muslim wife by simply sending an e-mail to her amounts to a form of mental torture. The high court observed while rejecting a plea to quash dowry and mental torture charges against a husband. The high court bench of Justice Shailendra Singh also stated that the operation of the Supreme Court's 2017 decision on triple talaq would apply retrospectively, and hence, it would equally apply to the triple talaq pronounced before the passing of the said judgement. The man, identified as Aamir Karim, had approached the high court to quash the charges against him under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Bihar Officials Love Liquor Ban, for Them It Means Big Money, Says Patna High Court.

HC Rejects Plea to Quash Dowry and Mental Torture Charges Against Man

