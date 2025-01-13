Prayagraj, January 13: Laurene Powell, wife of Steve Jobs, offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. She came to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 held at Prayagraj in India. However, she was not allowed to touch the Shivling at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Steve Jobs's wife showed respect for Indian tradition. Apple founder Steve Jobs also had a connection with the Hindu religion, and he called Bhagwad Geeta "relinquishing."

According to the reports, Laurene Powell Jobs offered her prayers to the Lord Shiva temple at Varanasi but was stopped from touching the Shivling. Swami Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara accompanied her while she was in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and following all the protocols of the spiritual place. Laurene Powell also honoured the rules and traditions followed within the temple. Swami Kailashanand Giri said it was significant when she arrived at the Shiva temple and offered her prayers. He called her "daughter", who respected the Indian rituals and traditions with high regard. Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Jobs Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Will Attend Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Why Was Laurene Powell Stopped From Touching Shivling at Kashi Vishwanath at Varanasi?

The reports suggested that Laurene Powell followed the protocols of the temples during her visit. Swami also clarified that, as a part of the tradition, non-Hindus were not permitted to touch the sacred Shiva Lingam. Steve Jobs's wife respected this rule and followed it by not touching it. Swami Kailashanand Giri also praised her for complied with all the rules with respect. However, she was made to touch the holy Shivling from outside. Maha Kumbh 2025: Reliance Consumer Products Partners With Biggest Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj To Serve Pilgrims and Locals Through Products, Services.

Swami said that her visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple and Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 expanded Akhara's spiritual reach globally. The Kumbh Mela of this year holds great importance in the Hindu religion. It is an event that signifies and makes everyone remember the event of demons and gods fighting over a pitcher of elixir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).