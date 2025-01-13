Reliance Consumer Products Limited announced its partnership with The Maha Kumbh 2025 - "Mahayagya of Unity". The Mukesh Ambani-owned firm said it would be a privilege to serve the communities with care and provide 'seva' for pilgrims and locals. RCPL Chief Operating Officer Ketan Mody said that the collaboration with Maha Kumbh 2025 would allow the company to empower the everyday lives of all pilgrims and consumers with its products and services. Reliance Consumer Products Limited said," As a company, we are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and are reinventing Indian consumer heritage through our brands, resources, and unwavering commitment to serve the community during this sacred event." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 24/7 Maha Kumbh War Room at Rail Bhawan for Pilgrims’ Smooth Travel.

RCPL Partnered With Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 for Helping Pilgrams

Media Release - Reliance Consumer Products Limited partners with The Maha Kumbh 2025 - “Mahayagya of Unity” Privileged to serve communities with care and purpose, providing ‘seva’ for pilgrims and locals Prayagraj, January 13, 2025: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is… pic.twitter.com/AUDAt2NKDZ — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)