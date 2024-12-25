Prayagraj, December 25: A case has been registered by the police after a video surfaced on social media platform X, where an individual made threats to disrupt the upcoming Maha Kumbh (Mahakumbh) in 2025. The video shared widely on December 24, included derogatory comments targeting Hinduism and political figures, authorities stated on Tuesday.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows an individual making alarming threats to create chaos and terror during key dates of the upcoming Maha Kumbh in 2025. Specifically, the person mentioned the intention to incite unrest on significant occasions, such as January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), as reported by Times Of India. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Super Deluxe and Villa Tent Houses Ready in Prayagraj, Online Bookings for Stays at ‘Mahakumbh Gram’ Set To Begin From January 10.

After the video circulated widely, a case was filed at the Cyber Police Station in Pilibhit district. A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing but withheld information regarding the number of individuals involved in the case. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Maha Kumbh Is Exceptional Opportunity for Prayagraj To Showcase Its Hospitality.

UP Police Reviews Security Arrangements for Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Police reviewed security arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, set to take place in Prayagraj in January 2025. Additional Director General (ADG) Amitabh Yash stated that the security, including cyber security, is being closely monitored. CCTV cameras with face recognition technology and complete lighting arrangements have been made to ensure safety and continuous emergency drills are in place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the smooth coordination between various authorities, noting that the Maha Kumbh is not only a religious event but also an opportunity for Prayagraj to showcase its hospitality. He shared that land has been allocated to over 20,000 saints and institutions for the event, which will run from January 10 to February 24, with the main bathing festivals on January 14, 29, and February 3.

