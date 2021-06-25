New Delhi, June 25: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of South India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast on Friday. The IMD forecast stated that under the influence of the strengthening of lower-level winds, rainfall activity is likely to increase over Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu till June 29. "Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu during June 27-29, 2021", the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the present conditions and forecasts indicate the progress of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and Punjab is likely to be slow. The IMD further stated that Northeast India would also experience heavy rainfall during the next five days. Monsoon Forecast 2021: Rain, Thunderstorms to Lash Western Ghats From Monday, Says IMD.

In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that under the influence of strengthening of moist southwesterly winds, widespread rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 3 days, Moreover, very heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya during subsequent 3 days.

In the wake of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand, heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over most parts of Central India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days, and reduction in rainfall intensity and distribution thereafter. The IMD said isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

