Mumbai, December 7: An elderly woman who had been suffering from massive thyroid growth for nearly two decades recently underwent a life-saving surgery at Sion Hospital in Mumbai. The 2.55 Kg thyroid gland had caused severe breathing and swallowing difficulties, making daily life increasingly unbearable. Despite the alarming size of the growth, the woman had hidden it with her saree or dupatta, delaying medical intervention due to her fear of surgery. It was only when her symptoms became life-threatening that she sought help.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman had been struggling with hyperthyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland produces excessive hormones, causing abnormal growth. The goitre, which had expanded to an enormous size of 27 x 20 cm, led to a series of complications, including difficulty in breathing and eating. Despite the gradual increase in size over the years, she had kept the condition hidden, fearing the potential consequences of surgery. Mumbai: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Doctor’s Car At Sion Hospital Premises, Case Registered.

The turning point came when the woman’s symptoms became so severe that they affected her ability to perform basic daily activities. She was unable to swallow food and was frequently short of breath, prompting her to seek medical attention. Surgeons at Sion Hospital, led by Associate Professor Dr Ranjeet Kamble, operated on the woman on December 5, removing the massive thyroid gland. The surgery was particularly challenging, as the gland had pushed surrounding structures out of place, making it difficult to access the affected area without causing damage to critical nerves and blood vessels. Mumbai Doctor Assaulted: Woman Doctor on Night Duty Beaten Up by 'Drunk' Patient and His Relatives at BMC-Run Sion Hospital.

The procedure, described by Sion Hospital Dean Dr Mohan Joshi as one of the most complex thyroid surgeries, was successful without any major complications. The patient was transferred to the ICU post-surgery for close monitoring. Remarkably, she showed rapid improvement, regaining the ability to breathe and eat independently within hours of the surgery. Doctors have confirmed that while the woman will need lifelong thyroid hormone replacement medication, her recovery has been extraordinary.

