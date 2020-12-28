Lucknow, December 28: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream of development of Purvanchal is beginning to take shape. Religious, spiritual and cultural tourism sector will have an important role in this, officials say. This is also because 65 percent of tourists coming to Uttar Pradesh have a preference for Kashi and Kushinagar, the two religious-cultural hotspots of Purvanchal. Historically, these two districts are considered as the biggest centers of Buddhist tourism in terms of spiritual heritage and tourism in Purvanchal.

Along with this, Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram and Gorakhpur, the taposthali of Shiv Incarnate Guru Gorakhnath, are also a big draw for both domestic and international tourists. In view of these facts, an action plan has been drawn in Purvanchal to develop the possibilities of tourism and to attract tourists. Member of Tourism Committee of Purvanchal Development Council and Prof. Manoj Dixit, former Vice Chancellor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University Faizabad, recently gave a presentation in front of the Chief Minister about how to develop tourism in Purvanchal. CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Review Works of All Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

In this, many suggestions were made to connect the tourist places of Purvanchal, especially the places associated with Lord Buddha, to Bihar, to celebrate the small fairs and cultural events of Purvanchal on the lines of Dev Diwali and to provide smooth traffic to the tourists. It was pointed out in the presentation that Purvanchal is a very culturally rich region but there has been lack of basic facilities, proper rural education and employment since the beginning. Purvanchal has seen a new era of development during the tenure of three and a half years of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Purvanchal Expressway on the one hand, and the development of tourism on the other, will end unemployment and basic problems of the region. This plan will develop the entire Purvanchal. According to the data, Varanasi and Kushinagar attract 65 percent of the tourists visiting all over Uttar Pradesh. The cultural and natural wealth of Purvanchal is amazing but it has till now not been used for economic power nor for tourism. They were not used at all to woo foreign tourists.

Development by Keeping Buddhist Tourism at the Core

In the presentation before the CM, it was suggested that Purvanchal needs to be developed keeping Buddhist tourism at the center. The cultural contacts of Purvanchal are from Bihar but there is no such event that can connect the two.

Like the Divine Deepotsav of Ayodhya and Dev Diwali of Varanasi, events are needed here, it was pointed out. Kushinagar is at more distance from Bodh Gaya in Bihar. And tourists find it difficult to come here. For this, there should be a direct rail link.

The Following Suggestions Were Given to Speed Up Tourism:

1. Road, rail, water or air connectivity between Avadh-Mithila is negligible. It has to be made.

2. Sawan swing of Ayodhya can become a major attraction. Ram Janma: Deepotsav and Dussehra can be major tourist attractions of Ayodhya.

3. Uttar Pradesh government should start work towards running its special tourist trains like Rajasthan.

4. Establishment of Film City in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra has been proposed. It needs to be revived. This will create employment opportunities.

5. Help should be extended in organizing traditional fairs at major sites.

6. Fairs should be held for at least two weeks, so that the format, price etc. of traditional fairs can be restored. UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Give Flats to 1040 Urban Poor at Just Rs 4.75 Lakh with Light House Project.

7. In Ayodhya, between Dussehra to Diwali and between Kashi to Deepavali to Dev Deepavali, large fairs were organized around Makar Sankranti in Gorakhpur. They should be promoted.

8. Re-branding the traditional Magh Mela in Prayagraj under the name of "Annual Kumbh" can be organized every year and attract the whole world.

9. A short format of this can also be organized in Ayodhya. Because the confluence of the Sangam in Prayag and the Saryu Snan in Ayodhya is an ancient tradition.

10. Sawan Jhoola can become a big attraction.