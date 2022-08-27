Cuddalore, August 27: In a shocking incident reported from Vridhachalam in Cuddalore district, a seven-month pregnant woman was beaten to death by her husband after she asked for a baby shower ceremony.

The police have arrested the accused husband and an investigation into the incident is on, reported Times of India.

According to police, the man, K Arputharaj, 20, is a worker at a vegetable market. He married L Sakthi, 18, from a neighbouring locality, who worked in a bakery. Sakthi left for her parent's house after she became pregnant and insisted Arputharaj conduct a baby shower ceremony, but he was reluctant, citing financial constraints, said police.

Meanwhile, when Arputharaj visited her at his in-law's house on Thursday, the issue flared up and in a fit of rage, he attacked her with a metal ladle and punched her face and neck several times. He left the place after attacking her. and called his mother-in-law claiming Sakthi was not answering his calls and requested to check on her.

When Latha reached home, she found her daughter unconscious. On finding severe injuries on her face and neck she complained to the Vridhachalam police. Arputharaj confessed to the murder, police said.

