Mumbai, December 25: Ruhidas Sarkar, a 22-year-old man from the Gobindapur area of Kailashahar in Tripura’s Unakoti district, had a normal argument with his wife one morning that led him to a cross-border ordeal and a jail term in Bangladesh.

As per the Times of India report, Ruhidas returned to his family on Saturday after spending at least 17 months in prison, thanks to the help of a local law clerk from Moulvibazar. The high court division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh ordered his deportation to India through the Manu Land Custom Station of Kailashahar, where the BSF received him and handed him over to the police. The police then took him to his home. Tripura: Worries Over Future of Specially Abled Girl Child, Three Members of Family Die by Suicide in Sepahijala.

The police said that Ruhidas’s father, Dulal Sarkar - a daily wage worker, filed a missing report of his son on June 3 last year, saying that his elder son had disappeared after a minor dispute with his wife over a domestic matter. But the police could not find him. However, Dulal Sarkar told the media that a law clerk named Md Azad Mian, who worked in Moulvibazar court, came to his house on December 8 and informed him that he had met Ruhidas in the jail and learned that he was convicted in June last year for entering Bangladesh illegally.

Md Azad said that Ruhidas was languishing in jail for the last 17 months because no one was there to follow up his deportation, and he came to Kailashahar at his request to get his documents for his release. Azad hired an advocate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Bibhuti Tarafdar, for Ruhidas, and on December 11, the advocate filed a petition in the high court division in Dhaka. After hearing the petition, the court granted the deportation of Ruhidas to India and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure his safe return. Tripura Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Two Kids in Khowai District, Probe On.

As per the order, the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) handed him over to the BSF. Ruhidas recounted the day when he crossed over to Bangladesh and said that he was upset after the fight. He walked to the Irani area and accidentally crossed the unguarded Indo-Bangladesh border. He was nabbed by the BGB personnel. He was then taken to court and sent to jail. Ruhidas said that Azad Chacha visited one of his clients in Moulvibazar jail, and he was told by his fellow prisoners that he was a social worker. He told him his plight and promised to get him out and visit his family to start the process. He said he did not know anything else but he was told three days ago that his deportation was approved by a top court in Dhaka.

