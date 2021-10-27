Varanasi, October 27: Police in Varanasi town of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sodomising five boys between 11 and 14 years of age. The accused has been identified as Murari Lal. According to the police, Murari is homosexual and had sexually assaulted the boys two months ago on pretext of getting them admitted in a school in Kamaksha. UP Tragedy: Man Who Took Leave for Wife's Karwa Chauth, Daughter's First Birthday Dies in Road Accident.

According to a report by Times of India, the complainant said that Murari had come in his contact two months ago. It has been alleged that Murari had assured the complainant that he would get his five cousin brothers admitted in class VI and IX at a prominent school in Kamaksha area. On this pretext, Murari allegedly took the boys one by one with him and sodomised them in bushes near BHU helipad. Minor Girl on Way to Uttar Pradesh From Delhi Raped in Bus; Conductor Arrested.

The boys remained silent for two months. On October 21, they told the complainant about what Murari did with them. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged. Acting on the complaint, police picked Murari for interrogation during which he reportedly confessed that he was homosexual and have sodomised the boys. It was also revealed that his wife had left him along with two kids.

"The accused, Murari Lal, has been taken into custody on charge of sodomising minor boys and investigation is in progress," Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh was quoted as saying. Police booked Murari under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

