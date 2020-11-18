Moradabad, November 18: The norms and precautionary measures against COVID-19 were flouted during the birthday celebrations of Moradabad city's Mayor Vinod Agarwal, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. It was orgainsed at Municipal Corporation's camp office in Moradabad. At the celebration, no safety or regulatory measures against the spread of the coronavirus were taken care of. Tejasvi Surya Flouts COVID-19 Norms by Not Wearing Face Mask, Fine of Rs 250 Imposed and Recovered From the BJP Leader.

In the images posted by ANI, Mayor Vinod Agarwal can be seen surrounded by his various supporters, enjoying the celebration. Many of the supporters can been seen without masks or covering their faces. The guidelines on maintaining social distancing were also flouted, with people standing close to each other during the cake cutting ceremony on Mayor's birthday. India News | Kairana MLA Booked for Violating COVID-19 Norms.

Read the Tweet by ANI Here:

Moradabad: #COVID19 norms flouted during birthday celebrations of city's Mayor Vinod Agarwal. Mayor's supporters seen without wearing masks while not maintaining social distancing during his cake cutting ceremony at Municipal Corporation's camp office. (Pics from 17.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/3UjnVly94F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 18, 2020

Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, reported 1,455 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. The total number of the cases stood at 5,14,270 in the state with 22,166 active cases. The total recoveries stand at 4,84,692 with a recovery rate of 92.24 per cent. So far, 7,412 people have died due to COVID-19 in UP.

