Bareilly, February 19: In a shocking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly allegedly strangled his wife to death on Valentine's day and staged a burglary at his house, all to marry his sister-in-law, and then filing a robbery complaint to mislead the police. Farooq Alam, a resident of Padarathpur village of the Bithri Chainpur police station area, conspired to kill his wife Nasreen after he fell in love with her sister.

TOI reported that the accused watched movies to find a way to kill his wife Nasreen Begum, 28, police said. However, during the probe, the role of the husband was investigated based on the evidence. Thane Shocker: KEM Hospital Doctor Kills Self at His Manpada Residence; Suicide Note Recovered.

Alam, who claims to be a doctor, turned romantic with his wife asking if she could sacrifice her life for love on February 14. As Nasreen replied in the affirmative, Alam stuffed a cloth in her mouth and strangled her to death. Following the murder, Alam, who used to run a clinic from his house, staged a burglary disrupting things at his house. He also gave himself a shot of local anesthesia in his stomach and then cut himself with a blade. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship, Stabs Son to Death in Shakurpur Area; Arrested.

Alam had already moved out some of the jewellery from the house to be able to fake the robbery.

After committing the crime, Alam filed a complaint at the police station claiming that on Tuesday night, some unknown miscreants barged into his house under the pretext of taking medicines and looted the jewellery and cash from him while killing his wife and injuring him in the process.

the basis of the complaint, the police started an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. The post-mortem report confirmed that the deceased died due to strangulation. Police were not convinced by Alam's statement and as the probe deepened, it was revealed that Alam was having an affair with his sister-in-law for a long time and both wanted to marry each other.

The police arrested the accused who, while pleading guilty, said he killed his wife because a few days back, his sister-in-law had told him that she would marry him if her sister was not there.

