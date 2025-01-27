As we get closer to the AI-generated Horror era, Rick Owens is set to draw on his unique experiences of sofa surfing and “serial killer hotel rooms” for his highly anticipated AW25 collection. The designer's forthcoming menswear show, Concordia, promises to reflect on the formative moments of his career in a way that captivates the audience. Following last season's spectacular return to his roots with the grand Hollywood show, where over 200 models graced the runway in a stunning cinematic spectacle, Owens is expected to bring a wave of nostalgia to the Palais De Tokyo this season. Fans are eager to see how he will continue to push the boundaries of his designs while brilliantly mastering the horror core aesthetic that has garnered him significant popularity through his distinctive gothic style. The anticipation is palpable for what he will unveil next. Sabyasachi Mukherjee: Bengal Tiger Celebrates 25 Years of Legacy.

In the realm of music, Eusexua, FKA twigs’ third record, delivers a gripping experience from the very first listen, leaving you with goosebumps. This isn't the first instance of trance and techno music embracing gothic elements. It may seem surprising that a BPM of around 125 can evoke such profound emotions, but when crafted to push the body to its limits, the resulting tears reflect a vital emotional release. The album features 11 tracks, each one meticulously designed to facilitate a mindful connection with the body, a concept twigs refers to as her “somatic healing programme.” The structure of Eusexua cultivates a powerful sense of physical, spiritual, and musical catharsis. It draws parallels to Charli XCX’s Brat, celebrating the vibrant scenes of sweaty skin and raucous warehouse parties. However, in the evocative world of Eusexua, the dancefloor transcends mere escapism; it becomes a sanctuary for survival, healing from past traumas, and letting go—a compelling fusion of horror and rhythm. Monochromatic Fashion To Bring Into 2025: Best Styling Tips To Master the Art of Monochrome Outfits.

With the accessibility of generative AI tools, we’ve witnessed the emergence of an array of unsettling and bizarre content that has quickly taken various platforms by storm, captivating and disturbing audiences in equal measure. Standout examples include unique AI-generated entities known as AI cryptids, like the chilling and surreal figure Loab, and the quirky Crungus, both of which have stirred intrigue and unease in online communities. Viral phenomena, such as the “Will Smith Eating Spaghetti” meme, blur the lines between humor and horror. As these creations proliferate, they provoke important questions about the future implications of generative AI and the evolving content landscape we can expect as technology continues to advance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).