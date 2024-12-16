According to a recent report from Forbes on December 12th, millions of stainless steel travel mugs from the well-known Stanley brand are being recalled due to serious safety concerns, as the company has reported numerous burn injuries linked to defective lids. Diesel X Lee – Swap Wastefulness for Mindfulness.

Stanley has officially announced the recall of 2.6 million of their Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs available in 12 oz., 16 oz., and 20 oz. sizes. The issue lies with the lid threads, which shrink when exposed to heat, causing the lids to detach from the cups. This defect presents a significant burn hazard for anyone using the mugs to store hot liquids.

The recall comes after Stanley received 91 reports of lids detaching, which resulted in 38 burn injuries globally, including 16 reports and two injuries from U.S. customers. Among those injured, 11 required medical attention.

These cups, priced between $20 and $50, have been sold at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Target for over eight years. Each recalled mug features one of the specific product identification numbers printed on the bottom.

Stanley, a company with a proud 111-year history, saw a surge in popularity in recent years, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial women, thanks to viral recognition on Reels and Instagram. This notoriety skyrocketed Stanley's revenue from $73 million in 2019 to $194 million in 2021, and an astonishing $750 million in 2023, as the demand for their "Quencher" product reached unprecedented levels. The Quencher water bottles—40-ounce insulated cups with handles and straws—are priced between $45 and $55 each, and new color releases consistently sell out.

Content creator and Stanley Quencher collector Chelsea Espejo succinctly captures the brand's cultural significance, stating, “On the days that I do have extra time, I search for the specific [color] that matches my shirt. I wouldn’t even say Stanleys are something I use. They’re part of my personality. If I don’t have it, if I don’t choose the right color, my day kind of doesn’t go how I planned it.”

