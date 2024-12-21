Capricorn season officially begins! If you are born between December 22–January 19, your zodiac sign is Capricorn or Makar rashi in Hindi. If your birthday is falling on December 22, you are officiating the start of the Capricorn season! There are 12 astrological signs or zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces and horoscope is defined as a description of what is going to happen to you, based on the position of the stars and planets at the time of your birth! A horoscope covers many aspects of one’s life, like love, money, career, health and relationships. So what is today’s horoscope? Let us check the 22 December 2024 daily horoscope along with the lucky colour and lucky number prediction for each of the 12 zodiac signs. Weekly Horoscope for December 16-22: Know Astrological Predictions and Tips for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Your fiery spirit is ignited, Aries. Embrace your passion and pursue your goals with unwavering determination. A new opportunity could knock on your door – don't hesitate to answer!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Taurus, your grounded nature is a source of strength today. Focus on building a solid foundation for your future endeavours. A touch of practicality can go a long way.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 32

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Gemini, your quick wit and adaptability will serve you well today. Embrace the unexpected and be open to new experiences. Your social circle is buzzing with excitement.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Cancer, your nurturing spirit shines through today. Connect with loved ones and create meaningful memories. A touch of nostalgia could bring comfort and inspiration.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 88

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Leo, your confidence is contagious! Embrace your leadership qualities and inspire those around you. A creative project could blossom with your guidance.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Virgo, your meticulous nature is a valuable asset today. Pay attention to the details and ensure everything is in order. A sense of accomplishment awaits you.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Libra, your diplomatic skills are in high demand today. Find common ground and foster harmony in your relationships. A touch of romance could spice things up.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 67

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Scorpio, your intensity is palpable today. Channel your energy into a challenging task and witness your transformative power. A secret admirer may be watching.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 21

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Sagittarius, your adventurous spirit is calling you to explore new horizons. Embrace the unknown and expand your horizons. A spontaneous trip could be on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 90

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorn, your ambition is unwavering today. Focus on your long-term goals and take concrete steps towards achieving them. Your hard work will pay off.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 15

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Aquarius, your unique perspective is a valuable asset today. Challenge the status quo and inspire others to think differently. A breakthrough in your creative endeavours is possible.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 56

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Pisces, your intuition is heightened today. Trust your inner guidance and follow your heart's desires. A spiritual experience could bring clarity and peace.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).