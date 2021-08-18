The world wide spread Covid-19 affected every sector of the society in some or the other way. Smaller business and start ups faced a bigger fall down. Where businessmen started loosing their spirit, Akash Goyal, a determinant young entrepreneur is beaming as a motivation for all. His creative and never give up approach is applause worthy. He started his journey at the age of 13 years. He even performed ground-level work. Facing all odds and fighting his battles at every stage, he kept his organisation intact. Never settling for anything moderate, this avid businessman had deep interest and faith in the power of innovative solutions to solve the problems of the people. He believes, “Guided by the light of creativity, I was always motivated to come up with ingenious ideas for all business processes."

Akash's quest for creative solutions combined with his proficiency in Marketing Strategy opened up new avenues for business expansion. His startup evolved into a global brand with this approach. In order to add new verticals to his already existing business, in 2014 his organization operating as a purely Commercial Company diversified into a people-based company.

With all his hardwork and dedication, today, Goyal has ventured into the travel and events industry with Holiday Breaks and D7 Events. Akash predicts that only creative solutions would amplify businesses, since the covid situation is coming under control.

Akash says, "Creativity and walking with the era is very important. It's necessary to take steps that would enhance the business by connecting it to the customers. Age old solutions don't account in every situation. Upgrading is necessary."