Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s style game has always been on-point. The diva has never missed the fashion mark and is also following the same mantra during her pregnancy time. Yep, as we all know that Mrs Kohli is currently preggers, she recently flaunted her Diwali look and we were impressed. The Sui Dhaaga actress had opted for a stunning Anarkali dress and it was indeed an ethnic maternity look to steal from her closet. The most tempting part about the outfit was the colour; subtle yet striking. Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Hina Khan, Ananya Panday – Meet The Best Dressed Celebs This Diwali (View Pics).

Elaborating on her look, the actress wore an Anita Dongre Trissa Anarkali traditional dress with dupatta and served style goals. The attire had this delicate print and embroidery that made it look chic. She paired her ethnic wear with chandbalis and matching jutties. However, just in case you are wondering to buy what Sharma is donning, then we would say it's costly. As the salwar-suit is priced around Rs 27000. Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! And Her Polka Dot Maternity Dress Comes With A Heavy Price Tag.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Here's Proof:

Anushka Sharma's Diwali Outfit (Photo Credits: Anita Dongre's Website)

If you loved Anushka's look to the 't' and have the capacity to spend around 27K on a single dress, we would say go for it. But imagine, if you splurge on a local brand, you can actually buy many outfits with that much of money. Anyways, talking about Anushka, let such supreme fashion keep on coming. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).