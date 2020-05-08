Happy Birthday Olivia Culpo: 6 Fascinating Facts About the Former Miss Universe that Will Make You Fall Head Over Heels in Love With Her

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Olivia Culpo is celebrating her 28th birthday today, May 9, 2020. The winner of Miss Universe 2012, recently took to her Instagram, celebrating quarantine prom night with beau, Christian McCaffrey, sister Sophia as well as McCaffrey’s mother and other members of his family. The love birds have been quite documenting their quarantine adventures since March this year. While Culpo will celebrate her quarantine birthday, like most of us at home, we take a look at some interesting facts about the actress that most of you may not know. The 28-year-old is one of those women who always look effortlessly polished. From her off-duty denim to her elegant workwear, she has been leading and stands as a great styling inspiration. But she is so much more than that. Here are seven fascinating things about Olivia Culpo that will make you fall head over heels in love with her.

1. Her parents were against her entering into beauty pageants. According to Entity, Culpo’s parents did not support her to participate in the beauty pageants. To her first pageant, she took the stage in a $20 rented gown that had a hole in the back. “My parents didn’t think it was a good idea, and I ended up getting my dress the night before. It was a $20 rent-the-runway gown that was too short [and had] a hole in the back of it,” she was quoted saying in the article. Olivia Culpo Goes Barenaked For Maxim Magazine's Photoshoot As She Is Ranked No 1 On Their Annual Top 100 - View The Sultry Pics!

2. It did not matter! Culpo went on to be crowned Miss Universe and served as the first Miss USA to win the global competition in 15 years.

3. Culpo has won three pageants in a row—Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe—all in the short span of three years.

4. She is also the first Rhode Islander to take home the prestigious Miss Universe tiara.

5. Although she is known for her beauty and chic appearances, Culp is musically talented too. She is an expert in playing the cello. Her mother, Susan Curran, is a professional musician and Culp in a lot of interviews have expressed how much she is attached to the instrument. She often plays the cello and finds peace in the instrument.

6. Culpo’s role model is Audrey Hepburn. She admires her for both her beauty and talent as a successful Hollywood actress. Culpo certainly tries to follow the footsteps of her icon. Like Hepburn, the 28-year-old supports charities that give aid to the underprivileged children.

These are some lesser-known facts about American fashion influencer. We hope she is staying safe and healthy with her family and have a wonderful birthday celebration. Happy birthday, Olivia!