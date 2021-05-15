Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl celebrates her birthday on May 15 and the day deserves celebration. It's been a while since Madhuri made her comeback in the industry and has been ruling our hearts once again. A brilliant actress, an ace performer and a fabulous dancer, she's every good thing packed into one. But besides excelling in these different fields, the Aaja Nachle actress is also a fashionista who fascinates us with her style statements even today.

An ardent lover of ethnic choices, she occasionally picks something modern and modish and yet delivers a fabulous end result. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that her choices are classic but modern at the same time. She likes to dress up in a quirky Amit Aggarwal couture as much as she loves a simple Manish Malhotra saree. With ace stylist, Ami Patel having her back, Madhuri has carefully donned one too many brilliant looks and has registered some splendid appearances under her name. She's the perfect example of 'once a diva, always a diva.'

As Madhuri Dixit Nene gets ready to celebrate her birthday, we take a peek inside her fabulous wardrobe. Join us while we admire her.

In Manish Malhotra

In Ritika Mirchandani

In Amit Aggarwal

In Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

In Tanya Mehta

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Nupur Kanoi

Madhuri Dixit is currently busy judging Dance Deewane 3 and she also has a couple of projects lined up. She's also finally marking her entry into the digital space and we are excited for her debut all over again. But until then, let's keep admiring her for the diva that she is. Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit! Keep slaying.

