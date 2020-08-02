A few years ago, Mithila Palkar entered our lives tapping cups in a synchronized melody. Today, she is on her way to star in her third Bollywood movie as a lead actress. She, now, also features on magazine covers. In the latest, Mithila has featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's August 2020 issue. The actress has been clicked by Rutuja Tulsulkar. The picture, like most photo shoots these days, is minimal. It seems to have been clicked at a house. Mithila Palkar Is Living Life in Warm Yellows, This Gorgeous Throwback Vibe Shows Us Just How Much!

Mithila is wearing a gorgeous, boldly printed jacket. Her trademark curls are adding an edge to the picture. Mithila Palkar Is Little Miss Sunshine in a Quirky Printed Short Suit!

Check Out Mithila Palkar's Cosmo Cover Here:

This year, Cosmo also had Jim Sarbh and Bhumi Pednerkar gracing the issue with separate covers.

Mithila was last seen in the Netflix original film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol. She will star in Tribhanga, now. It is a Netflix original film, produced by Ajay Devgn, and directed by Renuka Shahane. Tanvi Azmi and Kajol also star in the film.

