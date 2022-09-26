The festival of Navratri is about to begin and your evenings are going to be occupied with music and dance fiesta. This nine-day long festival continues till Dusshera and is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. Typically, these nine days of Navratri have a colour dedicated to them. This year, one should wear red colour attires on day 2 of Navratri. The colour that's usually associated with love also denotes anger and religious warmth. Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes & Images: Share Greetings and Messages With Loved Ones on This Occasion.

Red colour outfits look vibrant, that is if you love bright colours. Traditionally we wear red colour outfits for weddings or any other festivities hence it's not very hard to find in anyone's wardrobe. Sarees, in particular, look stunning in red and so do Anarkalis. While red and black as a combination looks classic, you can also pair red with white or even yellow and green (like a Christmas tree). However, for those who don't like this loud colour, we can suggest some outfits that will make you fall in love with this shade. Navratri 2022 Easy Garba Dance Steps for Beginners: How To Do Tran Tali Garba and Dodhiya Garba? Watch Simple Dance Tutorial Videos for Nine-Day Festival.

Alia Bhatt's Sheer Saree

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari's Red Hot Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Lehenga Choli

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Classic Red Saree

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's Traditional Suit

Sonam K Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Below are some of our favourite looks by Bollywood beauties in red that will definitely make you try this shade, this Navratri. So go ahead and start marvelling at these stunning red looks.

Happy Navratri!

