The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev celebrates her birthday on January 9. The year the actress will celebrate her 34th birthday and celebrations for which have already begun. Besides being a good actress, Nina is also a fabulous dresser who loves setting the red carpet on fire. Over the years, she has cemented her place in the industry as a fashion connoisseur and has charmed us with her looks time and again. From strutting in style to wooing her hearts, Nina has always been a name that we look forward to. Nina Dobrev Puts Her Derriere On Display In a Maroon Two-Piece, Shares Racy Snaps.

Nina Dobrev's red-carpet attempts have all been impressive. From going bold with plunging necklines to playing it safe, she never restricts from experimenting and is always a sight for sore eyes. We love her in classic evening gowns as much as we adore her in mini dresses. With her tall and lean frame, the pretty lady manages to nail all the tricky designs, all while making it look as easy as one, two, or three. On Nina Dobrev's birthday, we take up the opportunity to reminisce some of her best red carpet avatars from recent times. So, let's have a look at them. Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and Wife Ines De Ramon Part Ways After Three Years of Marriage.

Pretty in Pink

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Smoking Hot

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Chic

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning AF

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Set to Slay

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty Woman

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittery Blue

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Nina Dobrev!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).