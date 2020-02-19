Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 Best-Dressed: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alaya F Make Some Scintillating Appearances (View Pics)

Best Dressed at Femina Beauty Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The annual Femina Beauty Awards were held in the city last night and honestly, it was far more glittery affair than the Filmfare ceremony that took place in Assam this year. With stunners like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and others turning up at the occasion, the night was filled with much glamour and glitz. It was truly remarkable to see Bollyland beauties like Kaif, Padukone and Sharma come under one roof and mingle with their juniors like Alaya F. Speaking of which, it's time we pick the best-dressed celebs from the night 'cos, hey, though the attendees were dressed to kill, not everyone was able to get our vote. Diet Sabya Drops a Major Fashion Alert, Asks Fans if Ananya Panday’s Filmfare 2020 Look Is a Copycat Version From Deepika Padukone’s Closet?

From Deepika to Anushka and Katrina, seniors clearly had an edge over others at the soiree and we are stunned after seeing their newest appearances. Let's have a look at other names that were able to strike a chord with us.

Anushka Sharma

Deepika Padukone in Yanina Couture

Katrina Kaif in Alex Perry

Alaya F in Marchesa

Rakul Preet Singh in Evyatar Myor

The night was organised to felicitate these beauties in different categories and departments. While Katrina was awarded the best makeup entrepreneur of the year, Deepika won the powerful performer of the year trophy. For names in our worst-dressed list, stay tuned to LatestLY, as we'll bring it to you shortly.