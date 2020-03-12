Radhika Madan Paints a Colourful Picture with Her Sukriti & Aakriti Designed Outfit for Angrezi Medium Promotions

Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan - the star in the making is currently gearing up for her next Bollywood release, Angrezi Medium. The Pataakha kudi has a rather atypical style of dressing up. Her fashion choices resonate with her bubbly persona and they exude a certain refreshing aura that matches to her. Madan's style file for her movie promotions has been a delightful affair so far and the girl continued with her winning streak throughout. With no dull appearances or mundane outings, Radhika kept winning our hearts with her pristine choices one outfit at a time. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan's Comedy Keeps This Family-Drama Afloat.

Radhika Madan in Sukriti and Aakriti

Radhika's new ethnic outing belonged to the house of the designer duo, Sukriti & Aakriti. The stunning white spaghetti tunic paired with colourful striped sharara looked ravishing on the actress and we are certainly digging her #ootd. While the same attire albeit with few changes was earlier worn by Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and Nushrat Bharucha, Radhika's design stands apart courtesy its colourful bottoms.

The girl accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, soft highlighted cheeks and pink lips. She further settled for beach waves to complete her look. Overall, it was a delightful affair and she nailed it to the hilt. Radhika Madan Lends Us the Chicest Way to Pair an Oversized Shirt With Vintage Denim for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan has certainly boggled our minds with her choice of outfits for her promotional outings. She's blessed with a fine taste and going by her choices, we suggest Sukriti Grover work a bit hard on Kriti Sanon's future appearances. If she was able to do a stellar job here, why not there?