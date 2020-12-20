Sapna Pabbi made her Bollywood debut with Khamoshiyan opposite Gurmeet Choudhary and Ali Fazal. However, she’s moreover known for her role as Kiran Rathod in the Indian TV series, 24. Apart from giving her cent percent in the acting department, we also adore her style sense. Sapna, who turns a year older on December 20, is a stunner when it comes to fashion. She might not be into those larger than life gowns and dresses, but whatever, she chooses to wear, she makes sure it’s perfect and suits her to the ‘t’. Her closet is colourful as well as has a millennial vibe to it. And so, on the occasion of her birthday today, we are all set to laud the beauty’s fashion outings. Sapna Pabbi Birthday Special: From 24 to Inside Edge 2, Here’s a Look at the Stunning Career of This British Born Actress!

A walk through her Instagram account and you’ll find tonnes of stylish reasons to love it. Be it packing a neon punch, something floral to everyone’s favourite colour black, she has it all. Infact, her fashion is quite bold and we love it. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best stylish looks of the actress from her IG. Check it out. Ankita Lokhande Birthday: Bold, Edgy and Colourful, The Manikarnika Actress’ Style Is Unmatchable!

Sexy She In A High-Waist Skirt Paired With A Plunging Neckline Top!

A Black Thigh-High Slit Dress Can Never Go Wrong!

Did Someone Say NEON?

Sapna Looking Pretty In A Floral Mini!

Flaunt Your Legs In A Tuxedo Look, Just Like Pabbi!

We Love This One!

Denim Pantsuit Done Right!

Glitter All The Way!

What do you think, isn’t she fabulous? Sapna Pabbi’s style is evolving with each passing day and that’s what we feel is impressive. As they say, the way you dress describes your personality and indeed we are stunned by the beauty’s powerful style taste. Happy 28th Sapna Pabbi. Stay tuned!

