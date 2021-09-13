Television actor Siddharth Nigam is a popular face from showbiz. The talented boy at a very young age forayed into acting by starring in Dhoom 3. Later, in his career, he ruled the TV space by appearing as the lead in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin, and many more. However, apart from all this, the handsome hunk is also a fitness freak and works out a lot to stay fit. On the fashion front, Nigam is modest and is getting better in the style department. Siddharth Nigam Birthday Special: These Shirtless Pictures Prove He Is the Dreamy Real-Life Prince Alladin.

Siddharth's style sense is very GenZ and the proof of the same is his Instagram. There is an ease in the actor's fashion which is satisfying. With 9.4 million followers on the 'gram, his wardrobe screams casual and athleisure wear which every guy should bookmark to look dashing. And as Siddharth Nigam celebrates his 21st birthday on September 13, we would like to take a look at his style gems that need your attention. Let's get started. Siddharth Nigam Has This To Say About Dating Rumours With Avneet Kaur.

The Bomber Jacket We Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

Chequered Vibe Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

Denim-On-Denim!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

It's Called Athleisure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

Simply Casual With a Pinch of Hotness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

A Must-Have Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

Black-White Can Never Go Wrong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

That's it, guys! These are some of our personal favourite styles of Nigam. Having said that, the best part about the actor's fashion is that it's experimental which is a plus in the style business. Here's wishing the good-looking lad a happy birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

