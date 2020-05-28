Surbhi Chandna vs Surbhi Jyoti vs Shivangi Joshi: Who Makes the Best Badass Bride in Dulhan Ka Joda and Kala Chashma? (View Pics)

Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti and Shivangi Joshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What makes a badass bride? Dulhan ka joda and kala chashma! This is what our gorgeous actresses from the telly land turned into for their on-screen weddings. We are talking about Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani 2 fame, Surbhi Jyoti of Qubool and Naagin 3 fame and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. These ladies have given major badass bride avatar vibes and can guide you to shine on like a bindaas dulhan you are. Badass Brides' Videos: From Donning Shorts to Doing Belly Dancing, These Brides Could Serve an Inspiration to Many.

Starting with Surbhi Chandna, the 30-year-old is a fun soul both on and off the screen. She is hopelessly irresistible with her charms and drop-dead good looks. Surbhi wore a heavily embroidered coral red lehenga with sheer pink dupatta. This A-line lehenga with broad shoulder, deep-neck choli is by Sionnah couture. As for jewellery, makeup and hair, Surbhi went for the classic green and white jewellery pieces such as choker, a long neckpiece and mathapatti.

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Interestingly, she ditched jhumkas for tops earrings and hands full of green bangles. As for the hair, Surbhi tied her hair into a near bun and accessorised with white gajra and roses. She finished off her look with a pair of black sunnies to look resplendent in the bridal get up.

Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Moving on to our second bride, she is none other than our beloved Bela from Naagin 3. Surbhi Jyoti has donned bridal lehenga umpteen times, be it for serials or photoshoots. However, this particular look caught our eyes as she puts on a kala chashma to take the glam factor a notch up. She is wearing a red lehenga with beautiful golden embroidery. The 31-year-old teamed it with a red net dupatta with heavy borders. As for jewellery, she wore green pearl neckpiece, hathphool, kamarband, maangtika and black glares!

Shivangi Joshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our third bride is cute and ethereal, Shivangi Joshi’s Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Decked up in a 30-kg lehenga, Shivangi made one of Indian TV’s most memorable bridal entry on a scooty! She looks like a doll in this heavily-embroidered deep red lehenga with three fourth blouse sleeve. This Rajasthani bride-inspired look has to be one of the best we have seen so far from Shivangi.

Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti and Shivangi Joshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, who has bowled you over with their gorgeousness? You can tell us by voting for your favourite.

These three not only pretty faces but also among the most bankable television stars. And not to forget, social media sensations in their own right. They have thousands and thousands of fans who simply adore them.