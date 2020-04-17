When Denim on Denim Casual Style Was a Delightful Double Trouble for Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The denim is a versatile, timeless and all-purpose quintessential wardrobe staple. An inseparable part of our lives, so much that the idea of fashions may fade but denim is eternal holds true! The double-denim trend, often referred to as a Canadian tuxedo is often deemed as innately wrong, fashion-wise but the street style mafia undertook the ardent task of executing this look flawlessly. Keep it clean or play with distressed details, the ubiquitous casual vibe of denim persists. This trend is officially in the spotlight and you can bookmark some style tips from the A-listers without any worry of looking misplaced or overdoing it. Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Athiya Shetty reaffirmed that twice the denim is twice as good!

Ahead we rounded up the double denim vine from celebrity closets for you to gaze, bookmark and emulate.

Priyanka Chopra - Airport Style

Styled by Ami Patel, Priyanka flaunted Karen Walker denim separates of a jacket and slouchy pants with a cami top. White boots, sunnies, mauve tinted lips and a non-fussy hairdo completed her look. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas First Wedding Anniversary: 8 Beautiful Pics From Their Hindu and Christian Marriage That Prove They Were Destined to be Together!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone - Airport Style

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika flaunted denim on denim separates with pink rose fuchsia satin Balenciaga pumps. A black handbag, sunnies, pulled back hair and subtle glam completed her look. Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India.

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt - Raazi Promotions

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia tucked a basic V-neck white tee into mid-rise skinny denim with a fringed hem layering up her look with a buttoned and faded denim jacket from French Connection. Natural makeup, a sleek low back ponytail with a middle parting and a pair of metallic three strapped sandals topped off her look. When Alia Bhatt Wandered About in Beverly Hills Fashionably and Fabulously With Rs 60,000 Bag in Tow!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz promotions

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena teamed separates from Nisse featuring a denim jacket and an oversized denim jacket. She flaunted a polo neck body-hugging black sheer top with a necklace. A slick wet, pulled back textured hairdo along with a subtle makeup of lined eyes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, and nude lips completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pairs a Striped Tee With Tangerine Trousers That Makes It a Perfect Summer Outfit!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani - Good Newwz Promotions

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara teamed Kanika Goyal separates of a pearl chine cropped jacket with barrel-leg distressed denim. Strappy heels, sunnies, blow-dried open hair and subtle glam completed her look. Cold Weather and Hot Fashion Ahead, Courtesy Kiara Advani and Her Chic Airport Style!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari - Casual OOTD

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, it was a denim shirt with gold and black embellishment from Mellow Drama with asymmetric at bottom hem and voluminous sleeves teamed with straight fit cropped denim from Madison. Heels from Charles and Keith, delicate baubles, textured waves, and subtle makeup completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes a Luminous Glow, Surreal Charm, Oodles of Good Vibes in All Things Pretty for Femina Photoshoot!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha - Myntra Fashion Superstar

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi teamed a J Lux label denim collared dress with a corset belt and thigh-high denim boots from Truffle collection. Delicate baubles, a low back hairdo and nude glam upped her look. Sonakshi Sinha Is Ethereal, Enchanting and Exquisite in This Photoshoot for Peacock Magazine!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon - Housefull 4 Promotions

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti flaunted Judy Zhang denim separates of pants and jacket with a white corset top. White sneakers from Fila, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look. Kriti Sanon Goes From 'Videsi' to 'Desi' in Just 24 Hours, Which Look Impressed You More?

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya Shetty - Motichoor Chaknachoor Promotions

Styled by Ami Patel, Athiya flaunted Bhaane separates of a denim jacket and pants with Gucci mules. Large hoops from Misho, pink lips and delicately lined eyes completed her look. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya F - Jawaani Jaaneman Promotions

It was an all denim vibe for Alaya with July Issue separates featuring a cropped blouse, a jacket and a skirt. Heels by Dech Barrouci, earrings by One Nought One One upped the look. Sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Denim on Denim Fashion Trend - Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Spelling double trouble but doing so fabulously, we love the varied denim on denim interpretations from the celebrity closets. Which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.